What is Cormark’s Estimate for Calibre Mining Q4 Earnings?

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CXB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.24 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

