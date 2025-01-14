ConocoPhillips Q4 EPS Raised by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.76.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.29 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,805,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

