Citigroup Cuts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $147.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Xylem Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

