Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2025

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$16.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.25.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.20. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.