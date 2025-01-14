Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$52.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.56.

ATZ stock opened at C$64.52 on Monday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.82 and a 52 week high of C$67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$174,800.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. Insiders have sold 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

