Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Vital Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 220,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

