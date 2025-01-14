AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.56.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
