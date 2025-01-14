Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.
