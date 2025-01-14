Brokers Issue Forecasts for CBOE FY2024 Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the company will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.83.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $192.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

