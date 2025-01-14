Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.44.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

