StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TXMD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

