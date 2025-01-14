Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $347.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

