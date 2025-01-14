StockNews.com Downgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Hold

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NWPX opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

