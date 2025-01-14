NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NTN stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $893,100.00, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About NTN Buzztime
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.