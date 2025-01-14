Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company's stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

