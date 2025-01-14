Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. Aptiv has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

