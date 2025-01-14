NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $970.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

