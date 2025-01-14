Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Price Performance

Manitex International stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 123.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the third quarter valued at $480,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

