Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT at $12.80

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immuneering

Immuneering Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.34. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Immuneering by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.