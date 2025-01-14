iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$129.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IAG

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

iA Financial Price Performance

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total value of C$68,125.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock worth $7,675,070. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$128.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.44. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.