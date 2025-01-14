EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,068,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,759.80. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $89,907.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,239,169 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,378.14. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,152 shares of company stock worth $1,909,253. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $107,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.14. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

