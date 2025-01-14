Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Trading Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.67 and last traded at C$29.33. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$27.10.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.50.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

