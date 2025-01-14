Analyzing Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 6 8 0 2.57 Republic Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $81.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.11 billion 6.44 $419.32 million $4.71 15.98 Republic Bancorp $371.07 million 3.41 $90.37 million $5.26 12.38

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Republic Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Republic Bancorp. Republic Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 25.39% 6.46% 1.18% Republic Bancorp 20.65% 10.79% 1.52%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Republic Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

