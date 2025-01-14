BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.80 and last traded at C$32.84. Approximately 82,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 81,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.13.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.05.

