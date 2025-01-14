Analyzing Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Upland Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Celerity Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upland Software $278.95 million 0.39 -$179.87 million ($4.52) -0.88

Celerity Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upland Software.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software 1 1 2 1 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Celerity Solutions and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Upland Software has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Celerity Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Celerity Solutions is more favorable than Upland Software.

Profitability

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A Upland Software -44.92% 50.06% 2.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upland Software beats Celerity Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celerity Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal. The company also provides professional services, such as implementation, data extraction, integration and configuration, and training services, as well as customer support services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses in the financial, consulting, technology, manufacturing, media, telecommunication, insurance, non-profit healthcare, life sciences, retail, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Celerity Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celerity Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.