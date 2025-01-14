Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) vs. Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Head to Head Analysis

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Better Choice and Heritage Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00

Better Choice currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $33.52 million 0.12 -$22.77 million ($20.73) -0.10 Heritage Distilling $7.76 million 0.86 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Better Choice and Heritage Distilling”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heritage Distilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Choice.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Heritage Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -39.83% -206.10% -60.54% Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Better Choice shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Choice beats Heritage Distilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. It primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty retailers. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, and select Asian markets, including China. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

