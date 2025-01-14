iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $9.45. iRobot shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 3,123,413 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

iRobot Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 185.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 127,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

