bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Trading 4.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
