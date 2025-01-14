bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Trading 4.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.