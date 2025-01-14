EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.36. EZCORP shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 495,505 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $428,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,725.64. The trade was a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,608.11. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $8,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 272,815 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 216,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 201,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

