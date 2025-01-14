Critical Survey: Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) versus FMC (NYSE:FMC)

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) and FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and FMC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 2.59 FMC $4.17 billion 1.56 $1.32 billion $11.62 4.48

Dividends

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 130.7%. FMC pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Standard Lithium pays out 339.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FMC pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25% FMC 34.93% 7.68% 2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and FMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 FMC 1 9 3 1 2.29

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 158.17%. FMC has a consensus target price of $62.92, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than FMC.

Summary

FMC beats Standard Lithium on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.