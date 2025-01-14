LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 51,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 14,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

LifeSpeak Price Performance

About LifeSpeak

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.59.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

