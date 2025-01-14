Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Trading 6.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$26.68. 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.12.

Fanuc Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.18.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

