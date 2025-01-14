Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29). 12,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 33,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.23 ($0.30).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £112.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

