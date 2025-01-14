Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 6,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Residential REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Residential REIT ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Residential REIT ETF stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 28.62% of Residential REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

