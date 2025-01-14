Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.51. 12,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 11,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Heliogen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heliogen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.