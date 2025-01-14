NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 102,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 124,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.34% of NeuroSense Therapeutics worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.