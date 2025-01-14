Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declines By 50.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

