Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 8,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Local Bounti Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

