Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Expands By 220.1%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 220.1% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.0 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. Konecranes has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $71.18.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

