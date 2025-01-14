Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Expands By 220.1%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 220.1% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.0 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. Konecranes has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $71.18.
Konecranes Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.