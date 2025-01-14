Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hello Group

Hello Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,773,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth $22,553,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hello Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 633,746 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.