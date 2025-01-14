FY2025 EPS Estimates for Transat A.T. Reduced by Scotiabank

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$1.45 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$1.81.

Shares of TRZ opened at C$1.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.95. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.33. The stock has a market cap of C$74.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

