Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $81.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GPCR stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -2.78. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.