Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $81.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -2.78. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

