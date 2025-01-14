Analysts Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) PT at GBX 1,457.50

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,457.50 ($17.84).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.58) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Softcat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCT

Insider Buying and Selling at Softcat

Softcat Price Performance

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,562 ($19.11), for a total value of £112,667.06 ($137,869.63). Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

SCT opened at GBX 1,466 ($17.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,617.86, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,577.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,588.84. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,293 ($15.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($22.70).

Softcat Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 39 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.