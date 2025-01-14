FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Canada Nickel Issued By Cormark

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canada Nickel in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Canada Nickel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
CVE CNC opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$150.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.31. Canada Nickel has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03.
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.
