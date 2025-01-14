FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Canada Nickel Issued By Cormark

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canada Nickel in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Canada Nickel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Trading Down 3.5 %

CVE CNC opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$150.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.31. Canada Nickel has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canada Nickel

About Canada Nickel

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen James Balch sold 123,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$107,876.52. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.