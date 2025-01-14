FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Atlassian Issued By Scotiabank

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Atlassian’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $236.24 on Monday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $287.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.68 and its 200-day moving average is $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,509,708.16. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,425.60. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,428 shares of company stock valued at $64,709,922 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

