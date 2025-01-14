Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ZM FY2025 Earnings

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Verkhovski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.82 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,240.76. The trade was a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $851,189.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,534.40. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,592 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

