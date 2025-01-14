Q3 Earnings Estimate for Beneficient Issued By Sidoti Csr

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beneficient in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:BENF opened at $0.67 on Monday. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beneficient stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.40% of Beneficient at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,000. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,729 shares of company stock valued at $14,290 in the last 90 days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

