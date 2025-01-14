FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CVE:HIV Issued By Roth Capital

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HIV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

