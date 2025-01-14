Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Cintas Q3 Earnings

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

CTAS stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

