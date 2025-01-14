Q3 EPS Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Lifted by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%.
NYSE:MGY opened at $25.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.74%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $90,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
